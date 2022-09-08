Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1281
Unloved
A solitary trailer in the local woods, rapidly becoming camouflaged by the undergrowth.
Taken as an IR experiment, would have been better with brighter sunlight.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I can't believe I'm in my 7th year here - I didn't think I'd make it through Year 1. I am surprised and extremely...
1698
photos
197
followers
169
following
350% complete
View this month »
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3000
Taken
5th May 2009 5:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
A lovely rustic capture and fabulous processing!
September 7th, 2022
Helen Jane
ace
The IR gives good contrast between the trailer and the foiliage as well as a bit of intrigue to the scene.
September 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely scene and neatly captured !
September 7th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my I thought that was snow at first glance!
Great shot!
September 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Great shot!