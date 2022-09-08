Previous
Next
Unloved by fbailey
Photo 1281

Unloved

A solitary trailer in the local woods, rapidly becoming camouflaged by the undergrowth.

Taken as an IR experiment, would have been better with brighter sunlight.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
I can't believe I'm in my 7th year here - I didn't think I'd make it through Year 1. I am surprised and extremely...
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely rustic capture and fabulous processing!
September 7th, 2022  
Helen Jane ace
The IR gives good contrast between the trailer and the foiliage as well as a bit of intrigue to the scene.
September 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely scene and neatly captured !
September 7th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my I thought that was snow at first glance!
Great shot!
September 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise