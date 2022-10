Caught on a Cobweb

If someone had told me I would spend a not inconsiderable time today trying to shoot a leaf swinging in the breeze I wouldn't have believed them, but that's what happened. I even returned to the woods to have another attempt at something like this shot with the Nikon but the battery died on the first attempt so had to use the phone after all. Surprisingly I had great fun, and that to me is what it's all about. A great picture with razor sharp focus would have been better but I mustn't be greedy!