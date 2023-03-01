Previous
Next
Texture play by fbailey
Photo 1318

Texture play

Having a go at getting to grips with layer masks
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way these days and I no longer...
361% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Lovely textures!
March 1st, 2023  
Linda Godwin
nice job with textures
March 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully done! fav
March 1st, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
Used to great effect here
March 1st, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow this is fabulous. Great work.
March 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise