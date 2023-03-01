Sign up
Photo 1318
Texture play
Having a go at getting to grips with layer masks
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
6
8
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way these days and I no longer...
1742
photos
187
followers
163
following
361% complete
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
1st March 2023 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely textures!
March 1st, 2023
Linda Godwin
nice job with textures
March 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully done! fav
March 1st, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
Used to great effect here
March 1st, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wow this is fabulous. Great work.
March 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
March 1st, 2023
