Photo 1320
Bowed Heads
Battered by snow and now by rain
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
6
5
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way these days and I no longer...
1746
photos
187
followers
163
following
361% complete
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
38
1317
39
1318
40
41
1319
1320
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
9th March 2023 12:31pm
Mags
ace
Ooo! Moody and dramatic capture!
March 9th, 2023
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
March 9th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Felicity this is stunningly beautiful love the central composition and that dark negative space
March 9th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
really beautiful felicity
March 9th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fv!
March 9th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture
March 9th, 2023
