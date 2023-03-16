Previous
100 Strangers Shot by fbailey
Photo 1324

100 Strangers Shot

I met this chap and his dog this afternoon whilst trying some street photography. Initially his dog wanted to befriend mine, which was a great icebreaker.

I explained I was killing some time waiting for my mobile phone to have a new battery fitted and was trying to take some shots of the town. We then had a conversation about how years ago the Market Square was the go to place for some action as it was full of people, even during the week. I was surprised to find it as quiet as it was with very little happening and we both came to conclude that the out of town supermarkets had effectively killed town centres.

After my request to a surfer yesterday for a picture, and his refusal, I had felt quite squashed and my fragile confidence suffered a large dent. However, this kind man chatted away and I decided to risk asking him for a picture.

He seemed quite happy with my suggestion and he certainly gave my deflated confidence a lift which I was in dire need of!

FBailey

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh, Phil - don't let the sour puss get to you! This is great and your capture and narrative more than make up for the arss hole who refused you. He just didn't know what he was missing.
March 16th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Some people are grumpy. Nice shot.
March 16th, 2023  
