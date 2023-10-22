Previous
Window Watching by fbailey
Photo 1404

Window Watching

A kitten no more ...

The first time I have picked up the camera in two months - if I'm not careful I'll forget how to switch it on altogether!
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

FBailey

@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat!
384% complete

Lesley ace
This is a stunning capture
October 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Your cat looks like a statue.
October 22nd, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot - glad your back with your camera again.
October 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautifully posed.
October 22nd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
October 22nd, 2023  
