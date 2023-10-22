Sign up
Previous
Photo 1404
Window Watching
A kitten no more ...
The first time I have picked up the camera in two months - if I'm not careful I'll forget how to switch it on altogether!
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
5
2
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
1868
photos
187
followers
155
following
384% complete
View this month »
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
22nd October 2023 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
This is a stunning capture
October 22nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Your cat looks like a statue.
October 22nd, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot - glad your back with your camera again.
October 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautifully posed.
October 22nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
October 22nd, 2023
