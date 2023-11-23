Previous
A Moment of Quiet Reflection by fbailey
A Moment of Quiet Reflection

We don't get too many of these!

23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
John Falconer ace
Lovely reflections. Well done.
November 23rd, 2023  
FBailey ace
@johnfalconer Thank you, I took this one as it was only possible because new windows have just been installed!
November 23rd, 2023  
