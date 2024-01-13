Sign up
Photo 1437
Curl of a Wave
I played around with a few filters with this shot and liked the colours, but the sea was not clearly defined. So I played some more and blurred it rather than sharpen - a total cheat!
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
4
2
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
1904
photos
192
followers
151
following
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
12th January 2024 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
January 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Magical image
January 14th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very dreamlike.
January 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Very effective cheat though! I like it
January 14th, 2024
