Curl of a Wave by fbailey
Curl of a Wave

I played around with a few filters with this shot and liked the colours, but the sea was not clearly defined. So I played some more and blurred it rather than sharpen - a total cheat!
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

FBailey

@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat!
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
January 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Magical image
January 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very dreamlike.
January 14th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Very effective cheat though! I like it
January 14th, 2024  
