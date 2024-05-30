Previous
Kitchen Upgrade by fbailey
Photo 1473

Kitchen Upgrade

No need to comment, this is a diary shot of today's progress.

A large chunk of time lately has been spent painting cabinets, and then because the tiles clashed, painting those too.

New worktops, new fan, new sink - almost a new kitchen!
30th May 2024 30th May 24

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
403% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I like your backsplash.
May 30th, 2024  
FBailey ace
@wakelys Thanks, good old Ebay!
May 30th, 2024  
Vincent ace
Very nice collage. Good harmony
May 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise