Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1473
Kitchen Upgrade
No need to comment, this is a diary shot of today's progress.
A large chunk of time lately has been spent painting cabinets, and then because the tiles clashed, painting those too.
New worktops, new fan, new sink - almost a new kitchen!
30th May 2024
30th May 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
1944
photos
195
followers
115
following
403% complete
View this month »
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
Latest from all albums
1467
1468
312
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I like your backsplash.
May 30th, 2024
FBailey
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, good old Ebay!
May 30th, 2024
Vincent
ace
Very nice collage. Good harmony
May 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close