100 Strangers #42 by fbailey
87 / 365

100 Strangers #42

We met this gentleman on the Harbour Arm in Folkestone when Catherine @redandwhite and I visited to see the Tall Ship The Pelican of London. He was handing out information about the various artworks dotted around the area, but as we are local, we both declined.

On the way back along the Harbour Arm, he approached us again asking if our photos were successful. Mine weren't too good, so I asked if he would mind being part of my 100 Strangers project. He very kindly agreed, and posed beside one of the artworks, a rather large seagull!
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

FBailey

