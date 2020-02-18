Sign up
Another Time
Anthony Gormley's life size statue for the 2013 Triennial is standing exposed to the tide and the elements underneath the Harbour Arm at Folkestone, large deposits of seaweed alongside him left by our recent storms.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1377
photos
257
followers
192
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Miscellany
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
18th February 2020 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter H
ace
It's a nice shot, but I do find his statues a bit creepy!
February 18th, 2020
Tom
ace
Wonderful pov
February 18th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Something almost alien about this, isn't there? Super composition.
February 18th, 2020
