Another Time by fbailey
273 / 365

Another Time

Anthony Gormley's life size statue for the 2013 Triennial is standing exposed to the tide and the elements underneath the Harbour Arm at Folkestone, large deposits of seaweed alongside him left by our recent storms.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019
Photo Details

Peter H ace
It's a nice shot, but I do find his statues a bit creepy!
February 18th, 2020  
Tom ace
Wonderful pov
February 18th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Something almost alien about this, isn't there? Super composition.
February 18th, 2020  
