Yes, we have no bananas by fbailey
275 / 365

Yes, we have no bananas

Or anything else for that matter .... the vegetable section in a Folkestone supermarket today. So much for government advice on not panic buying.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Casablanca ace
The bonkers part of that is that fresh produce won’t keep for long! People are not really thinking straight, are they? Crazy
March 17th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Absolutely insane. We just got a message from the local police that they will be sending around more patrols to our senior community. Seriously...the police?
March 17th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
That is frightening - over here the shelves are full!
March 17th, 2020  
