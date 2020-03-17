Sign up
Yes, we have no bananas
Or anything else for that matter .... the vegetable section in a Folkestone supermarket today. So much for government advice on not panic buying.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
FBailey
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1392
photos
253
followers
192
following
Casablanca
The bonkers part of that is that fresh produce won’t keep for long! People are not really thinking straight, are they? Crazy
March 17th, 2020
Shutterbug
Absolutely insane. We just got a message from the local police that they will be sending around more patrols to our senior community. Seriously...the police?
March 17th, 2020
Maggiemae
That is frightening - over here the shelves are full!
March 17th, 2020
