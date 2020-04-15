Sign up
Afternoon Light
Playing with the IR camera in the woods this afternoon, just to see what would happen.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
FBailey
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Tags
red
,
infra
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Here’s the answer... easy fav, this too!
April 15th, 2020
