Previous
Next
Poppies Blurred by fbailey
280 / 365

Poppies Blurred

An attempt at blurism, something new for me (as you can probably tell)!
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Please don't be offended by my question! When is "out of focus" blurrism??

I do prefer your negative space one, but this has an ephemeral delicacy
June 10th, 2020  
FBailey ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond @northy Not at all offended Jackie. I found the following extract in Northy's Technique Challenge No.36:

'Now "blurism" seems to cover a multitude of sins, but i tend to think it works best when it hints at the subject, when the subject is recognizable in form, but is deliberately rendered out of focus to achieve a specific purpose (atmosphere, mood, etc)... '

I may have misinterpreted her statement, and if so, perhaps someone out there could give me some further clarification! Thanks in advance:)
June 10th, 2020  
JackieR ace
You've certainly achieved her definition here!!
June 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise