Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
280 / 365
Poppies Blurred
An attempt at blurism, something new for me (as you can probably tell)!
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1459
photos
256
followers
196
following
76% complete
View this month »
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
Latest from all albums
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
280
1098
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Miscellany
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
10th June 2020 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Please don't be offended by my question! When is "out of focus" blurrism??
I do prefer your negative space one, but this has an ephemeral delicacy
June 10th, 2020
FBailey
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@northy
Not at all offended Jackie. I found the following extract in Northy's Technique Challenge No.36:
'Now "blurism" seems to cover a multitude of sins, but i tend to think it works best when it hints at the subject, when the subject is recognizable in form, but is deliberately rendered out of focus to achieve a specific purpose (atmosphere, mood, etc)... '
I may have misinterpreted her statement, and if so, perhaps someone out there could give me some further clarification! Thanks in advance:)
June 10th, 2020
JackieR
ace
You've certainly achieved her definition here!!
June 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I do prefer your negative space one, but this has an ephemeral delicacy
'Now "blurism" seems to cover a multitude of sins, but i tend to think it works best when it hints at the subject, when the subject is recognizable in form, but is deliberately rendered out of focus to achieve a specific purpose (atmosphere, mood, etc)... '
I may have misinterpreted her statement, and if so, perhaps someone out there could give me some further clarification! Thanks in advance:)