Pussy Willows by fbailey
Pussy Willows

Covered in droplets from the morning mist
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way at present and I no longer...
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Seen up close like this, they almost look like wee furry animals!
March 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely dof.
March 30th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Little beauties that make my eyes itch and then I sneeze a lot.
March 30th, 2023  
George ace
Lovely.
March 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
Love these little blooms.
March 30th, 2023  
Kathy ace
How pretty. It's been so long since I've seen real pussy willows growing somewhere. I didn't remember the flowers.
March 30th, 2023  
