Abstract #8

A first attempt at refractograph photography. There are some beautiful YouTube videos on this subject but I didn't have the equipment, so I put a little cluster of Xmas tree lights in a darkened kitchen, took the lens off my camera (I can hear the intake of breath already!), placed a wineglass where the lens should be and pressed the shutter. For me, this is as abstract as it gets! I did have great fun with this so do have a go if you're feeling reckless:)