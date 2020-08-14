Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
14 / 365
Abstract #14
Folkestone Harbour. I was taking a shot of the padlock and noticed how the boats blurred into the background. Not sure if this is classed as an abstract or not (but the padlock is an abstraction)!
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1536
photos
258
followers
201
following
3% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Latest from all albums
1151
11
1152
12
13
14
1153
1154
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
17th August 2020 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2020
Jacqueline
ace
Like your shot but why must they ( whoever they are) put a lock on those chains.....
August 17th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Wonderful! Love that rusty texture!
August 17th, 2020
Kathy
ace
I like your DOF and the warm light on the chain.
August 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close