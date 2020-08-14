Previous
Abstract #14 by fbailey
Abstract #14

Folkestone Harbour. I was taking a shot of the padlock and noticed how the boats blurred into the background. Not sure if this is classed as an abstract or not (but the padlock is an abstraction)!
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Jacqueline ace
Like your shot but why must they ( whoever they are) put a lock on those chains.....
August 17th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful! Love that rusty texture!
August 17th, 2020  
Kathy ace
I like your DOF and the warm light on the chain.
August 17th, 2020  
