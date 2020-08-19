Sign up
Abstract #19
Probably not really an abstract at all, but I quite liked the focus on the tall seedhead. Processed in Silver Efex as it was very washed out in colour. Again, a filler, so no need to comment, but if you have, thanks for looking:)
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Tags
abstractaug2020
carol white
ace
Lovely
August 19th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
maybe not totes abstract but a lovely gentle silvery treatment of this beautiful subject
August 19th, 2020
