Abstract #19 by fbailey
17 / 365

Abstract #19

Probably not really an abstract at all, but I quite liked the focus on the tall seedhead. Processed in Silver Efex as it was very washed out in colour. Again, a filler, so no need to comment, but if you have, thanks for looking:)
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

carol white ace
Lovely
August 19th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
maybe not totes abstract but a lovely gentle silvery treatment of this beautiful subject
August 19th, 2020  
