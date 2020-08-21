Previous
Abstract #21 by fbailey
18 / 365

Abstract #21

A cheat here, Elements and Motion Blur makes a much better job of ICM than I seem to, I can't even get the horizon straight!
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
4% complete

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
August 21st, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
that's lovely. oh yes i must remember to try a bit of motion blur - my icm images always frustrate me somewhat as well
August 21st, 2020  
