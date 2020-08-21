Sign up
Abstract #21
A cheat here, Elements and Motion Blur makes a much better job of ICM than I seem to, I can't even get the horizon straight!
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Themes
NIKON D5100
21st August 2020 3:03pm
Tags
abstractaug2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
August 21st, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
that's lovely. oh yes i must remember to try a bit of motion blur - my icm images always frustrate me somewhat as well
August 21st, 2020
