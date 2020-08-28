Previous
Next
Abstract #28 by fbailey
21 / 365

Abstract #28

Taken sitting in the car park, bracing myself for the sprint into the shops. I think this might just scrape in as an abstract!
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Falls nicely into abstract in my humble opinion. Rain drop dodge is always a 'fun' time
August 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise