22 / 365
Abstract #30
Close up of a very curvaceous felled tree trunk - no need to comment, trying to gap fill for last month when I can. Abstract month for me was extremely challenging ...
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
4
6
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1562
photos
257
followers
200
following
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
4th September 2020 1:40pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
abstractaug2020
Beau
ace
Brilliantly beautiful
September 4th, 2020
Patricia McPhail
ace
Love the textures!
September 4th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
That is really oh so awesome! Great textures and tones!
September 4th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
I think you are creating an interesting abstract month. I like it and I love the patterns and lines in this photo.
September 4th, 2020
