Abstract #30 by fbailey
Abstract #30

Close up of a very curvaceous felled tree trunk - no need to comment, trying to gap fill for last month when I can. Abstract month for me was extremely challenging ...
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Beau ace
Brilliantly beautiful
September 4th, 2020  
Patricia McPhail ace
Love the textures!
September 4th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
That is really oh so awesome! Great textures and tones!
September 4th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
I think you are creating an interesting abstract month. I like it and I love the patterns and lines in this photo.
September 4th, 2020  
