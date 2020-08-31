Previous
Abstract #31 by fbailey
22 / 365

Abstract #31

Not sure if these can be classed as abstracts or not, but had such fun today with a tiny twig. Isn't the lichen absolutely beautiful? I would never have thought so many types would co-exist in such a tiny space.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Yes! Much more elegant than my poor examples. Beautiful shots!
August 31st, 2020  
KV ace
Lovely... so much texture.
August 31st, 2020  
