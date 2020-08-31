Sign up
22 / 365
Abstract #31
Not sure if these can be classed as abstracts or not, but had such fun today with a tiny twig. Isn't the lichen absolutely beautiful? I would never have thought so many types would co-exist in such a tiny space.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
marlboromaam
ace
Yes! Much more elegant than my poor examples. Beautiful shots!
August 31st, 2020
KV
ace
Lovely... so much texture.
August 31st, 2020
