Coffee Cup sooc by fbailey
31 / 365

Coffee Cup sooc

One for the Nifty Fifty challenge,- I did try for steam here but was not quick enough. I've found a tutorial on YouTube on producing fake steam so if I get time later today, may try and give it a go.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

FBailey

Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Esther Rosenberg
Nice lightning on the cup. You made me curious, please find the time...wanna see that fake steam.
September 19th, 2020  
marlboromaam
Lovely! I'm having my last cup now. Cheers!
September 19th, 2020  
FBailey
@dutchothotmailcom Will try my best!
September 19th, 2020  
tony gig
Wonderful, loos fab on black...fav
September 19th, 2020  
