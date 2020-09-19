Sign up
31 / 365
Coffee Cup sooc
One for the Nifty Fifty challenge,- I did try for steam here but was not quick enough. I've found a tutorial on YouTube on producing fake steam so if I get time later today, may try and give it a go.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
19th September 2020 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice lightning on the cup. You made me curious, please find the time...wanna see that fake steam.
September 19th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely! I'm having my last cup now. Cheers!
September 19th, 2020
FBailey
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Will try my best!
September 19th, 2020
tony gig
Wonderful, loos fab on black...fav
September 19th, 2020
