Get Pushed 551 by fbailey
34 / 365

Get Pushed 551

My challenge from Sally @salza was to be creative with textures - this is an epic fail as far as I'm concerned but it's the best of a very bad bunch ...
3rd February 2023 3rd Feb 23

FBailey

@fbailey
@salza Hi Sally, I'm afraid this nowhere compares to your splendid response to my challenge to you. I've forgotten everything I ever knew about layer masks (which wasn't a lot to start with)!
February 26th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I like the tones in this
February 26th, 2023  
