40 / 365
Get Pushed 552
The challenge was a close up of one of my dogs.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
6
4
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1.
1743
photos
187
followers
163
following
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
37
1315
1316
38
1317
39
1318
40
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Themes
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
2nd March 2023 9:43am
Privacy
Public
Tags
get-pushed-552
Annie D
ace
What a fabulous close-up
March 2nd, 2023
FBailey
ace
@wakelys
2nd attempt here, am guessing this was more of the shot you had in mind. I had to use the phone as this little chap drapes himself around my neck when I'm waking up ... luckily he's not a bull mastiff!
March 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Perfection!
March 2nd, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
Love it!!
March 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@fbailey
oh my goodness. Excelled all expectations.
March 2nd, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love it!
March 2nd, 2023
