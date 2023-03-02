Previous
Next
Get Pushed 552 by fbailey
40 / 365

Get Pushed 552

The challenge was a close up of one of my dogs.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way these days and I no longer...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
What a fabulous close-up
March 2nd, 2023  
FBailey ace
@wakelys 2nd attempt here, am guessing this was more of the shot you had in mind. I had to use the phone as this little chap drapes himself around my neck when I'm waking up ... luckily he's not a bull mastiff!
March 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Ha ha! Perfection!
March 2nd, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Love it!!
March 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@fbailey oh my goodness. Excelled all expectations.
March 2nd, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Love it!
March 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise