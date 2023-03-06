Abbey Ruins

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take a picture of a building in my town or a piece of architecture with history and [roduce a sepia version to make it appear like an old photograph.



At first I thought this challenge was going to be so easy, just change the in camera mode to sepia - wrong, it looked v flat and uninteresting. I had several attempts at shots of Dover Castle and then headed out to St Radigund's Abbey.



The Abbey is a medieval monastic house which was built in 1191. It was occupied by monks until the end of the 13th century when they became involved in supervising the building of Dover Castle, and the Abbey fell into disrepair.



I cchose this part of the ruins to avoid the Danger - Falling Masonry signs and had to get quite close to the ruins themselves. This was because I had a vintage Nikkor lens and if I backed up physically to get everything in the shot I wanted, I would have been in someone's field and probably got shouted at for doing so.



Due to my proximity to the ruins, I ended up taking three separate shots and creating a vertical panorama. I dabbled in Photoshop Elements and used an Antique Yellow filter in the Nik collection and t then tweaked the brightness etc.



One thing I do hope to try later this week, weather permitting, is to take an IR shot and then convert that to sepia using a Gavin Hoey tutorial I found a few years ago.