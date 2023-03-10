St Lawrence Church

This church is in the little village of Church Hougham which is a short distance from Dover.



It stands on a site possibly occupied since Roman times and dates from late 11th or early 12th Century. The architecture is predominantly Norman or early English.



Whilst I was taking pictures, a lovely chap came by who was about to lock the Church for the night and he gave me a potted history of its chequered past. A snippet of information he gave me was that in the 18th Century the churchyard was used by smugglers to store their contraband, and to deter villagers, they used to masquerade as ghosts. One night one of the locals fired his gun at a ghost and killed him. He was subsequently tried for murder in the Magistrates' Court but the judge acquitted him on the grounds that the murdered man was the ringleader of the smugglers, and therefore the man who had killed him had done a public a service. How times have changed!



This is my 2nd attempt at producing a sepia picture of an historical building in my locality. It was taken with the IR camera and tweaked in PS. The main difficulty with producing this picture was waiting for some bright sunlight, the weather here has been dull and overcast for most of this week.;