Photo 609
Always Grateful
When you arise in the morning
think of what a privilege it is to be
alive, to think, to enjoy, to love...
..:: Marcus Aurelius ::..
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Edwin Ramos
@fearinnocent
It's been few months since I started browsing photos that were tagged as 365. At first, I was so innocent about what 365 was until...
609
photos
143
followers
433
following
166% complete
602
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
16th February 2020 10:27pm
Tags
thankful
,
mornings
