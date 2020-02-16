Previous
Always Grateful by fearinnocent
Photo 609

Always Grateful


When you arise in the morning
think of what a privilege it is to be
alive, to think, to enjoy, to love...

..:: Marcus Aurelius ::..
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Edwin Ramos

@fearinnocent
It's been few months since I started browsing photos that were tagged as 365. At first, I was so innocent about what 365 was until...
