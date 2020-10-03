Previous
The Absence of Light by fearinnocent
Photo 611

The Absence of Light

Darkness is an
absence of light.
Ego is an
absence of awareness.

..:: Osho ::..
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Edwin Ramos

@fearinnocent
It's been few months since I started browsing photos that were tagged as 365. At first, I was so innocent about what 365 was until...
