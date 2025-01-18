Sign up
3 / 365
Highly Emotional
Never let the noise
of the world overpower
the stillness of your soul...
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
1
1
JK Spencer
@fearseven
3
photos
7
followers
36
following
0% complete
1
2
3
2
1
1
365
Galaxy S24+
18th January 2025 11:19pm
noise
angry
emotional
suffering
fiveplustwo-passiveaggressive
Jackie Snider
Fun portrait, the best kind!
January 19th, 2025
