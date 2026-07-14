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The Endless Library by fearseven
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The Endless Library

Libraries store the energy
That fuels the imagination.
They open up windows
To the world and inspire us
To explore and achieve.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

JK Spencer

@fearseven
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