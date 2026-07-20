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Bridging the Gap by fearseven
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Bridging the Gap

Bridges exist so that
we can cross over the
waters that divide us,
while sunsets remind
us we all share
the same sky.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

JK Spencer

@fearseven
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