Osprey with dinner by featherstone26
Osprey with dinner

Taken in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Thought it was maybe a hawk, until I got it up on the computer! Better on black.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Sue Hecker

@featherstone26
gloria jones ace
Amazing capture and details
January 4th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
outstanding catch for both of you!
January 5th, 2020  
