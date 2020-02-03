Sign up
11 / 365
Cormorant
Enjoying a splashy bath.
Gulf Shores, Alabama
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Sue Hecker
ace
@featherstone26
Lena Nau
Fantastic close up. Love how you can see all the tiny water drops.
February 3rd, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful capture!! Love his blue eyes!! I have only ever seen black cormorants here in the UK.
February 3rd, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shakedown. Are you back at your condo?
February 3rd, 2020
