Cormorant by featherstone26
11 / 365

Cormorant

Enjoying a splashy bath.

Gulf Shores, Alabama
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Sue Hecker

@featherstone26
Lena Nau
Fantastic close up. Love how you can see all the tiny water drops.
February 3rd, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Wonderful capture!! Love his blue eyes!! I have only ever seen black cormorants here in the UK.
February 3rd, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shakedown. Are you back at your condo?
February 3rd, 2020  
