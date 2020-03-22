Sign up
19 / 365
Mugshot
I'm playing along with Hope's "Roll Call" -- an effort to get acquainted, face to face. Well, as long as we're at least six feet apart.
In the spirit of keeping it real, this is me with weekend hair, tee shirt and a sweater, and 10 pm tired eyes. This is Me. I should be holding a number.
Here is a link to Hope's Roll Call invitation...would love to see you there!
https://365project.org/discuss/general/43327/roll-call
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
Sue Hecker
ace
@featherstone26
selfie
selfie
Milanie
ace
I like this getting to know each other!
March 23rd, 2020
Cathy
ace
You are lovely! Such kind eyes and a sweet smile!
March 23rd, 2020
