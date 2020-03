I'm playing along with Hope's "Roll Call" -- an effort to get acquainted, face to face. Well, as long as we're at least six feet apart.In the spirit of keeping it real, this is me with weekend hair, tee shirt and a sweater, and 10 pm tired eyes. This is Me. I should be holding a number.Here is a link to Hope's Roll Call invitation...would love to see you there! https://365project.org/discuss/general/43327/roll-call