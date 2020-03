Springtime View

Sunny-day view from our deck. Once the trees leaf out, we won't see the little lakes until late fall. You can see the walking path I take into the woods on the right when the hawks are nesting hearby.



Experimenting with my new graduated lens. Today was the perfect day for it, as it darkens the sky half of the image to avoid a washed-out sky. A girl just can't have too much photo crap. I really like this filter.