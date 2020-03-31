Previous
Twirled Heron by featherstone26
25 / 365

Twirled Heron

One more twirl, and now I have to get off the computer and quit playing! (p.s. I rotated the finished image 180 degrees.)

31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Sue Hecker

Lou Ann ace
Exquisite!
March 31st, 2020  
Sue Hecker ace
Original photo: https://365project.org/featherstone26/2019/2020-02-18

Join in the fun...good tutorial on twirling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwsjgqI4eaY
March 31st, 2020  
