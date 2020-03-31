Sign up
25 / 365
Twirled Heron
One more twirl, and now I have to get off the computer and quit playing! (p.s. I rotated the finished image 180 degrees.)
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
2
1
Sue Hecker
ace
@featherstone26
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 Album
Taken
17th February 2020 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
twirling
Lou Ann
ace
Exquisite!
March 31st, 2020
Sue Hecker
ace
Original photo:
https://365project.org/featherstone26/2019/2020-02-18
Join in the fun...good tutorial on twirling:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwsjgqI4eaY
March 31st, 2020
