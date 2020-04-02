Sign up
Melting Clock
Salvador Dali inspired. For my 30 days of techniques/Photoshop exercises in April.
I followed Gavin Hoey's melting clock tutorial on Youtube.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Sue Hecker
ace
@featherstone26
Tags
30-shots2020
