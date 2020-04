Surf's Up!

and in my cup.



Day 3 of my 30 days of Photoshop techniques and projects.



There are a number of tutorials for putting the ocean (or whatever) in a mug or cup. I watched a couple of videos and then did my own thing.



This one was really fun to do, and I'll be on the lookout for what else I can put in a cup. The surfer is a photo I took last winter from the 19th floor of a condo building in North Myrtle Beach. It was just the right perspective to drop him into a coffee cup.