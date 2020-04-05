Sign up
30 / 365
Farm Kitty in a Mirror Box
Day 5 of my 30 days of techniques.
I did a lot of mirror boxes some years back, but since it's been a while, I had to re-learn it. It's such a fun technique, and you can put almost anything into a virtual mirror box. Better on black.
This is a Gavin Hoey tutorial -- link in the comments.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
1
1
Tags
techniques
,
mirror box
Sue Hecker
ace
Galvin Hoey mirror box tutorial:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTDQ6EsmT_s
April 5th, 2020
