Farm Kitty in a Mirror Box by featherstone26
30 / 365

Farm Kitty in a Mirror Box

Day 5 of my 30 days of techniques.

I did a lot of mirror boxes some years back, but since it's been a while, I had to re-learn it. It's such a fun technique, and you can put almost anything into a virtual mirror box. Better on black.

This is a Gavin Hoey tutorial -- link in the comments.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Sue Hecker

@featherstone26
Photo(s) that made the Top Twenty:
Sue Hecker ace
Galvin Hoey mirror box tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTDQ6EsmT_s
April 5th, 2020  
