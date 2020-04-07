Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
32 / 365
Collage
made in Photoshop. My six photos for techniques-in-Photoshop month. I included a teacup you hadn't seen before (unless you're a Facebook friend). It's my husband in a teacup. It's tough being the spouse of a photographer...
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Hecker
ace
@featherstone26
Photo(s) that made the Top Twenty:
573
photos
122
followers
119
following
8% complete
View this month »
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Latest from all albums
36
66
100
339
29
30
31
32
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2020 Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
techniques
Lou Ann
ace
Ha ha! Husbands do have to be models from time to time! This is a terrific collage!
April 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close