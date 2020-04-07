Previous
Collage by featherstone26
made in Photoshop. My six photos for techniques-in-Photoshop month. I included a teacup you hadn't seen before (unless you're a Facebook friend). It's my husband in a teacup. It's tough being the spouse of a photographer...
7th April 2020

Sue Hecker

ace
@featherstone26
Lou Ann ace
Ha ha! Husbands do have to be models from time to time! This is a terrific collage!
April 7th, 2020  
