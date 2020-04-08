Sign up
33 / 365
Dreamin'
Day 8 of my 30 days of Photoshop techniques. The palm tree image was taken in January in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Sue Hecker
ace
@featherstone26
Tags
techniques
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks wonderful.
April 8th, 2020
