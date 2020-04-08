Previous
Dreamin' by featherstone26
33 / 365

Dreamin'

Day 8 of my 30 days of Photoshop techniques. The palm tree image was taken in January in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Sue Hecker

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks wonderful.
April 8th, 2020  
