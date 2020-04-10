Previous
Capturing the Moon by featherstone26
35 / 365

Capturing the Moon

Tutorial is in the comments, although I started following it, and then went my own way. I did emulate image though.

I will probably do this one again this month to try for a less grainy image and better focus. Or I might not.

Note to Self: No glasses. This pose in the dark is the least flattering possible for an older woman -- looking down in deep shadows. Yikes!

Better on black.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

