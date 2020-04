Photo Globe -- David's Quilt

Photo globes are the most fun Photoshop manipulation projects I've done. Instead of making a collage of photos for the globe, I used a photo of a quilt I made last year. Son David took it home with him to Colorado at Christmastime, so these globes are a fun way for me to remember quilts I've made.



Quilt pattern is Lady of the Lake.



Link to tutorial is in the comments. And I think it's Better on Black.



Day 15 of my 30 days of Photoshop in April.