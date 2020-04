Me, filtered

I look better filtered...younger, more rested. I think I'm going for all filtered, all the time!



This was a bathroom-mirror selfie shot a year ago after I received new spectacles. Today I went to Photoshop and processed the image with Water Paper (under Filters). Voila! Looking good for 71, and I'm not above a little deception.



For my 30 days of Photoshop in April. This was a quickie...working on a few more masks. I should be up to 50 masks by tomorrow.