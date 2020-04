Heron

Well, I was going for duotone so I could play along with a new challenge, and have a technique to share that was done in Photoshop. I don't think this is duotone...I think it's more like tripletone (if there is such a thing). But I really like it, so here it is.



Layers / New Adjustment Layer / Gradient Map

Click on the gradient bar

I clicked on "Chrome" (blue, white & gold)

You can move the sliders to adjust

Done