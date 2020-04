Photoshop Day 25

American Gothic, revisited.



A nod to hard-working farmers everywhere. Both of our parents farmed for at least part of their lives, and growing up, everyone I knew was a farmer (until age 10 or so).



That's our garage, "cut off" from the rest of the house. Jim was excited to get to haul out his muddy shovel. The sunset picture was taken some months earlier, the view behind our house. And, OMG, hubby was perfect for this picture.



Better on black.