Zippered Apple by featherstone26
51 / 365

Zippered Apple

For those times when you can't decide if you want an orange or an apple.

Technique by Gavin Hoey: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qttMN-zN6YA

Day 26 of Photoshop projects
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Sue Hecker

@featherstone26
Photo(s) that made the Top Twenty:
Clare Gadsby ace
so good sue! and thanks so much again for the link. i'm determined to have a go at them ;)
April 26th, 2020  
Elena Arquero
This is very cool!
April 26th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
So cool and creative, Sue!
April 26th, 2020  
Carole G ace
Very well executed!
April 26th, 2020  
Margo ace
Brilliant FAV
April 26th, 2020  
