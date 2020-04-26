Sign up
Zippered Apple
For those times when you can't decide if you want an orange or an apple.
Technique by Gavin Hoey:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qttMN-zN6YA
Day 26 of Photoshop projects
26th April 2020
Sue Hecker
ace
@featherstone26
Clare Gadsby
ace
so good sue! and thanks so much again for the link. i'm determined to have a go at them ;)
April 26th, 2020
Elena Arquero
This is very cool!
April 26th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
So cool and creative, Sue!
April 26th, 2020
Carole G
ace
Very well executed!
April 26th, 2020
Margo
ace
Brilliant FAV
April 26th, 2020
