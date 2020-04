Zippered Apple Redo

I wanted to do this again with a dessert inside, and why not a cupcake. I also wanted a little more practice on some of the techniques used in this project. (Cupcake picture isn't mine.) If I ever do it again, and I won't, I would work on making more of the cupcake show. Looking at Gavin's example, he didn't curve the zipper lines so much, making a wider V shape.



Galvin Hoey's tutorial, link on yesterday's post.