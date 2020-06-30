Sign up
Old Me and Young Me
My 1st grade school picture with my 71-year-old age-spotty face and neck (and a little hair) blended in. Another CV-19 project, I guess.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Sue Hecker
ace
@featherstone26
Corinne
ace
Love the idea ! Well done and a fav !
July 1st, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Well matched up
July 1st, 2020
