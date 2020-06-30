Previous
Old Me and Young Me by featherstone26
69 / 365

Old Me and Young Me

My 1st grade school picture with my 71-year-old age-spotty face and neck (and a little hair) blended in. Another CV-19 project, I guess.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Sue Hecker

Corinne ace
Love the idea ! Well done and a fav !
July 1st, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Well matched up
July 1st, 2020  
